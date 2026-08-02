Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 2

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .292 OBP and .398 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 63 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.