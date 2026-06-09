Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 9

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .287 OBP and .419 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 35 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.