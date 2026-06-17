Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 16

Henderson is hitting for a .227 BA, .297 OBP and .418 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 39 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Logan Gilbert (4-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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