Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 11

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .284 OBP and .409 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 35 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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