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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 11

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .284 OBP and .409 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 35 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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