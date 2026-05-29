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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 29

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .218 BA, .270 OBP and .433 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 30 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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