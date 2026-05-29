Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 29

Henderson is hitting for a .218 BA, .270 OBP and .433 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 30 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.

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