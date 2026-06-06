Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 6

Henderson is hitting for a .217 BA, .276 OBP and .419 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 34 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.62 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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