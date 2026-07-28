Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Phillies On July 28

Conine is hitting for a .266 BA, .355 OBP and .532 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 18 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-8) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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