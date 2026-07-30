Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Mets On July 30

Conine is hitting for a .277 BA, .362 OBP and .563 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .925 and he has scored 19 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Mets are sending Nolan McLean (7-7) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

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