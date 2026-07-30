FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Mets On July 30

Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .277 BA, .362 OBP and .563 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .925 and he has scored 19 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Mets are sending Nolan McLean (7-7) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News