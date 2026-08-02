Griffin Conine And Marlins Play Mets On Aug. 2

Conine is hitting for a .279 BA, .367 OBP and .566 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .932 and he has scored 21 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Mets.

Robert Stock will start for the Mets, his first this season.

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