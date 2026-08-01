Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Mets On Aug. 1

Conine is hitting for a .269 BA, .356 OBP and .538 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 20 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Zach Thornton (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.