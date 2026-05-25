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Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against Phillies On May 25

Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Canning has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Canning is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

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