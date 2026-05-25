Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against Phillies On May 25

Canning is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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