Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Take On Astros On July 29

Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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