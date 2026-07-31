Gleyber Torres And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On July 31

Torres is hitting for a .270 BA, .383 OBP and .392 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 29 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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