Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Giants On March 27

Stanton had a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .944 and he scored 36 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 66 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray makes his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.