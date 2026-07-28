Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On White Sox On July 28

Cole is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.