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Gerrit Cole
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees • #45 SP

Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On Cubs On Aug. 2

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cole has +102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cole is 4-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gerrit Cole

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