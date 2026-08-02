Gerrit Cole And Yankees Take On Cubs On Aug. 2

Cole is 4-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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