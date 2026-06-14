George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 14

Springer is hitting for a .203 BA, .300 OBP and .353 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 21 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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