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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 14

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Springer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .203 BA, .300 OBP and .353 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 21 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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