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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 13

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .361 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 21 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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