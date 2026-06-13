George Springer And Blue Jays Play Yankees On June 13

Springer is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .361 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 21 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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