George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On June 18

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .308 OBP and .369 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 22 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (8-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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