George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 10

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 14-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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