George Springer And Blue Jays Play Rangers On June 26

Springer is hitting for a .219 BA, .309 OBP and .373 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 26 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (7-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.