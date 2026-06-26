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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Rangers On June 26

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .219 BA, .309 OBP and .373 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 26 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (7-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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