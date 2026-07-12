George Springer And Blue Jays Face Padres On July 12

Springer is hitting for a .218 BA, .303 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 31 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Padres.

German Marquez (4-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.

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