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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 30

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Springer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .292 OBP and .364 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 16 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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