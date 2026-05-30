George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 30

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .292 OBP and .364 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 16 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

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