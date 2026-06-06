George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 6

Springer is hitting for a .214 BA, .290 OBP and .363 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 17 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (3-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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