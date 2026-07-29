George Springer And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 29

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .315 OBP and .405 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 36 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

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