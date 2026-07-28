George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 28

Springer is hitting for a .233 BA, .313 OBP and .395 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 35 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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