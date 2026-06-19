George Springer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cubs On June 19

Springer is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .376 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 22 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Springer has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Ben Brown (3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.

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