George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Cardinals On July 31

Springer is hitting for a .234 BA, .317 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 37 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

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