George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Cardinals On Aug. 2

Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .321 OBP and .406 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 39 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (5-8 with a 5.26 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.