George Springer And Blue Jays Face Cardinals On Aug. 1

Springer is hitting for a .235 BA, .319 OBP and .402 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 38 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Quinn Mathews starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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