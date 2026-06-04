George Springer And Blue Jays Face Braves On June 4

Springer is hitting for a .206 BA, .282 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 16 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

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