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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 2

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Springer has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .289 OBP and .359 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 16 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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