George Springer And Blue Jays Play Braves On June 2

Springer is hitting for a .212 BA, .289 OBP and .359 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 16 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Springer has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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