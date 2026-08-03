George Springer And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 3

Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .411 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 39 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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