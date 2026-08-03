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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 3

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Springer has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .239 BA, .320 OBP and .411 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 39 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Springer has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.17 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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