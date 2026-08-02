George Kirby And Mariners Face Twins On Aug. 2

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.