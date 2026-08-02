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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Face Twins On Aug. 2

George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has -111 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kirby is 8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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