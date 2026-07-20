George Kirby And Mariners Play Reds On July 20
George Kirby will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kirby has -113 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kirby is 7-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.