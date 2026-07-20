George Kirby And Mariners Play Reds On July 20

Kirby is 7-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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