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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Play Orioles On June 10

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Kirby has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirby is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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