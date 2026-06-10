George Kirby And Mariners Play Orioles On June 10

Kirby is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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