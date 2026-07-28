Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Reds On July 28
Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Williams is 10-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up two hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.