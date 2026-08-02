Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 2

Williams is 10-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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