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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 2

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -162 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Williams is 10-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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