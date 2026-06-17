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Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

Cleveland Guardians • #32 SP

Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Brewers On June 17

Gavin Williams will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Williams has -112 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday, June 8 when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Williams

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