Gavin Sheets And Padres Face Rockies On July 28

Sheets is hitting for a .214 BA, .311 OBP and .398 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 39 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.53 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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