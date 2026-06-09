Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Reds On June 9

Sheets is hitting for a .230 BA, .322 OBP and .454 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 25 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (7-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.

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