Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Reds On June 8

Sheets is hitting for a .229 BA, .324 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 24 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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