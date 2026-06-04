Gavin Sheets And Padres Play Phillies On June 4

Sheets is hitting for a .241 BA, .332 OBP and .476 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 23 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Sheets has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.