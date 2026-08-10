Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 10

Sheets is hitting for a .214 BA, .315 OBP and .398 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 44 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Astros.

Logan Henderson (6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.

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