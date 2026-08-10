Gavin Sheets And Padres Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 10
Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheets is hitting for a .214 BA, .315 OBP and .398 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 44 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Astros.
Logan Henderson (6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.