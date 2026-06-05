Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Rockies On June 5

Mitchell is hitting for a .234 BA, .357 OBP and .370 SLG with a 36.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 22 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 28 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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