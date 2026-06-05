FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers

Garrett Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers • #5 CF

Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Play Rockies On June 5

Garrett Mitchell and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Mitchell has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Mitchell is hitting for a .234 BA, .357 OBP and .370 SLG with a 36.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 22 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 28 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Mitchell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News