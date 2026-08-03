Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Pirates On Aug. 3

Mitchell is hitting for a .264 BA, .358 OBP and .431 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 48 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Mitchell has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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