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Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers

Garrett Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers • #5 CF

Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Take On Giants On July 28

Garrett Mitchell and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Mitchell has +800 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Mitchell is hitting for a .269 BA, .358 OBP and .442 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 46 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mitchell has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Mitchell

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