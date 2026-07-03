Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 3

Mitchell is hitting for a .265 BA, .361 OBP and .452 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 36 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Jose Cabrera (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

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