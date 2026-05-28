Gage Workman And Tigers Play Angels On May 28
Gage Workman and the Detroit Tigers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Workman has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Workman is hitting for a .167 BA, .167 OBP and .417 SLG with a 44.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.
Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) starts for the Angels, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.