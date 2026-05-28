Gage Workman And Tigers Play Angels On May 28

Workman is hitting for a .167 BA, .167 OBP and .417 SLG with a 44.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) starts for the Angels, his third this season.

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