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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 2

Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Jump has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jump is 4-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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