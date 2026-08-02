Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 2

Jump is 4-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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